A new portrait of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla has been released ahead of his coronation. Photo / Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has officially dropped Camilla’s “Consort” title – meaning she is now simply known as Queen Camilla.

Her new title was made clear on a copy of the elegant coronation invitations which were released on Tuesday, ahead of the event at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

More than 2000 guests will be receiving the cards within the next fortnight.

An image of the ornate invitations to King Charles' coronation has finally been revealed. Photo / Buckingham Palace

“Queen Camilla is the appropriate title to set against King Charles on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using Queen Camilla in an official capacity,” royal aides told The Sun.

Sources added that it had “made sense” to use Queen Consort while referring to Camilla over the past seven months in order to distinguish her from the late Queen Elizabeth II – but the time has come for the change to be made.

Back in 2005, when Camilla and Charles were married, it was announced that she would be known as Princess Consort when Charles became King.

However, prior to her death, the late Queen declared her intention for her daughter-in-law to be known instead as Queen Consort.

From the day of the coronation, she will officially be called Queen Camilla in all royal documents, with the royal website updated at the same time to reflect the change.

Among news of the upgrade to Camilla’s title has also come confirmation of Prince George’s official role in the coronation ceremony.

Conversations had been ongoing for some time about how to include the second-in-line to the throne, with his parents – Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales – said to be wary of putting him under too much scrutiny on the day.

It’s now been revealed that the 9-year-old will become the youngest heir ever to have an official role in a coronation – as one of eight Pages of Honour for his grandfather.

He’ll be joined by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

Meanwhile, the Queen will be attended by her grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes (the 14-year-old twins of her daughter Laura Lopes), Freddy Parker Bowles (the son of Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles), and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.