The Duchess of Cornwall will be crowned Queen Camilla when Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the Queen has indicated. Video / NZ Herald

The Duchess of Cornwall will be crowned Queen Camilla when Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the Queen has indicated. Video / NZ Herald

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is in line for a very special birthday present indeed: becoming a Vogue cover star.

Part of the future Queen of England's preparations to celebrate her 75th birthday on July 17 have included a secret photoshoot and interview with Vogue magazine, reports Britain's Daily Telegraph.

It is alleged that, following a number of private meetings with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, Camilla agreed to an interview and photoshoot. And according to reports, she declined an offer to fly in a group of celebrity stylists, instead opting for a small in-house team from Vogue to create her cover-star turn which coincides with her birthday.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, a source has claimed discussions took place over several months.

"This has been in the pipeline for a long time," the source said.

"The timing has been carefully thought through and her 75th birthday felt like the appropriate time."

Camilla joins a long line of royals who have featured on the fashion bible's cover and in its pages.

Kate Middleton on the cover in 2016 and Meghan Markle's guest-editor edition from 2019. Photos / Vogue

Princess Diana and Princess Anne have both been Vogue cover stars. Photos / Vogue

Camilla's pending cover-girl moment comes after it was announced that she would be crowned alongside her husband, Prince Charles, when he ascends to the throne.

Revealed to the world on the eve of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in February, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II told Camilla:

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me and when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

READ MORE: • Prince Charles and Camilla reveal dreams 'before senility overtakes us'

According to the Telegraph, the title will mean a more public role for Camilla including hosting heads of state and attending charity balls.

While the Queen first appeared in Vogue's pages in 1927, sitting on her mother's lap as a baby, she was most recently honoured by the magazine as its April cover star. A historic image was used with the headline: "Platinum Queen: Vogue celebrates Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne".

In 2016, Kate Middleton graced the cover of the iconic magazine and in 2019 an edition- which included New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the cover - was guest edited by Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Diana and Princess Anne have also both appeared as cover stars.