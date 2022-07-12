The Duchess of Cornwall is turning 75 and to celebrate Oldie magazine threw Camilla a birthday party. Video / The Royal Family Channel

The Duchess of Cornwall is turning 75 and to celebrate Oldie magazine threw Camilla a birthday party. Video / The Royal Family Channel

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to turn 75 this weekend on July 17.

The Oldie magazine threw Camilla, future Queen Consort, a birthday lunch this week and when speaking to the guests, the Duchess took an affectionate poke at the "woke brigade".

The Daily Mail has reported the Duchess said: "Ladies and gentlemen, if I am allowed to call you that" in a reference to the national debate over how people should be addressed according to their pronouns – she/her, he/him, they/them – as part of the gender identity debate.

Clarence House shared multiple photos from the event and said it was up to each individual person how they interpret the Duchess' remarks but aides suggested to the Daily Mail that Camilla was keeping with the "irreverent" spirit of the lunch.

During her speech, the Duchess made a touching remark about the late Prince Philip's approach to royal life: "The Duke of Edinburgh's philosophy was clear: 'Look up and look out, say less, do more - and get on with the job' - and that is just what I intend to do".

She then joked: "You might not believe it, but I have actually been trying to keep quiet about reaching three-quarters of a century - and, as you see, have failed dismally."

She went on to say, "I know that some of you were around in 1947 - by the way, a vintage year for claret.

"It was also the year when the first of the Ealing Comedies was released, the school leaving age was raised to 15, Gardeners' Question Time was first broadcast, the University of Cambridge admitted women to full membership and soft loo paper went on sale for the first time, in Harrods - much to the nation's relief.

In a tribute to Her Majesty she added: "It was also in 1947 that the then-Princess Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten - two of the most remarkable people in our country's history.

"Both he and Her Majesty have always been the very touchstone of what it truly means to 'get on with the job', and an inspiration to each one of us here to do the same, whatever our age."

Attendees, including authors, actors, entertainers, scientists, sports personalities, poets and philanthropists, were treated to poetry readings, one written in Her Royal Highness' honour by @McGoughRoger and one performed by Dame Penelope Keith. pic.twitter.com/jdNfFbnXai — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 12, 2022

Camilla's special 75th birthday lunch was hosted by her friend and author, Gyles Brandreth and a tweet posted by the official Clarence House Twitter account revealed the many high-profile guests included Dame Penelope Keith and Roger McGough.

"Attendees, including authors, actors, entertainers, scientists, sport personalities, poets and philanthropists, were treated to poetry readings, one written in Her Royal Highness' honour by Roger McGough and one performed by Dame Penelope Keith."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall poses with (L) Twiggy, (2nd L) Felicity Kendall and Gyles Brandreth (R) as the Duchess celebrates her 75th birthday. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported other high-profile guests included model Twiggy, actress Felicity Kendal and Lucia Santa Cruz, the Chilean historian who introduced the Duke and Duchess in 1971.

Another tweet showed a photo of Camilla standing beside Brandreth as she cut the two-tier cake.

The cake was specially decorated to show symbols of Camilla's life, including her coat of arms, her Jack Russells Bluebell and Beth, her racing colours and her beloved books.

The lunch also saluted remarkable people who are continuing to serve, contribute and achieve in their 70s, 80s and 90s, the tweet said.

Camilla's birthday lunch celebration comes ahead of ITV's documentary set to air in the UK tomorrow, which will reportedly show glimpses from the Duchess' childhood and behind-the-scenes moments including from the Royal Cornwall Show this year, where she was invited to taste a range of products including cider and vodka.