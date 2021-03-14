Cambridge children's sweet Mother's Day cards for 'Granny Diana' revealed: 'Papa is missing you'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the sweet Mother's Day cards on Instagram. Photo / Kensington Royal

Prince Harry has arranged for flowers to be placed on Princess Diana's grave at Althorp in a poignant Mother's Day tribute.

Sussex insider Omid Scobie revealed Harry's touching gesture via Twitter, after Harry's nephews and niece shared their own personal tribute to the 'People's Princess'.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte paid tribute to their "Granny Diana" as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed their children's Mothers' Day cards.

In a message on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, the duke and duchess shared their children's homemade cards and their messages to the Princess of Wales.

In Charlotte's card, she writes "Papa is missing you". The children call their father Prince William "Papa".

It read: "This year Mother's Day will be different once again.

"Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

"But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

The Cambridge children make Mother's Day cards for Diana each year. Photo / Kensington Royal

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

"Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."

The Cambridges' decision to release the intensely personal cards, and to reveal that the children make them for their late grandmother every year, was made due to the pandemic, the Telegraph understands.

Princess Charlotte's card for Diana. Photo / Kensington Royal

A source close to the couple said: "A year on from the start of the pandemic, the family is particularly thinking of those who have been recently bereaved and for those experiencing their first Mother's Day without loved ones."

The poignant reference to Diana, Princess of Wales is thought to have been made to show that the Cambridges have empathy and understand their feelings of loss.

The social media post includes what appears to be a crayon drawing of a landscape featuring a tree, the sun, and birds flying in a blue sky.

The Cambridges decided to release the personal cards in honour of those who had lost loved ones in the pandemic. Photo / Kensington Royal

George's card says: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx."

Charlotte's card says: "Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx."

Louis' card features a painted drawing of a big heart and is adorned with animal stickers.