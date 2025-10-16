“My children aged 12, 9, 7 and 4 are constantly scared by the images and sights they see and experience in most shops in the lead up to Halloween,” one person said.
“Nightmares, big questions about their safety. And we do celebrate Halloween and go trick or treating together as a family and with friends, we dress up as nice things, not scary things, visit our neighbours and have a good time. But they should not be exposed to such images and concepts when they are going grocery shopping or present shopping for a friend.”
Another petition signer said that every year her children are terrified, having to cover their eyes while they “scream down the whole store”.
“We wouldn’t let our children be expired to horror films at a young age, but by placing them at the front of a store you are taking away the choice of exposure and the opportunity to protect our children from such scary images,” the parent said.
Another said: “I agree! It should not be allowed. One of my sons still remembers being terrified of someone in a bloody costume, had nightmares for a long time!”
“I work in early years and the number of families who are avoiding the shops because of Halloween displays is astounding,” one added.
It comes as Inner West and Willoughby councils in Sydney have asked residents not to use certain decorations, warning that fake spiderwebs and fishing lines could be ingested by wildlife.
“Animals can get tangled in them or mistake the plastic for food, which can cause serious harm … choose or create decorations that are safe for nature and use less single-use plastic,” Willoughby Council said, according to the Daily Telegraph.