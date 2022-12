These images, released by the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and posted via Instagram, show a created unicorn licence tag (right) and a plush toy unicorn after a young girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard, if she could find one. Photo / AP

A girl named Madeline, with a vivid imagination and remarkable awareness of how bureaucracy can dash dreams got her wish when she asked Los Angeles animal control authorities for a licence to own a unicorn — if she’s able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however: The mythical creature must be provided with ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county department of animal care and control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-coloured metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn Licence” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.





Officials said they granted the unusual permit to Madeline. Photo / AP

The department’s response came after the girl wrote it a brief letter last month: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

Mayeda commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance” and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals”.

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the licence, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.

Its five conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.