By mums, for mums: What mum actually wants this Mother's Day

Coffee and a sleep in. Photo / Getty Images

Ahhh Mother's Day. It's the day where you wrap mum up with love, make her breakfast in bed and then smother her with affection and cups of tea all day long right?

Wrong. *Cue audible gasps.

This Mother's Day mums across the nation want one thing - a break.

It's been a rough few years for parents and when this mother of one crowdsourced ideas for this very guide from mothers across the newsroom, I was overwhelmed with responses that made it clear that mums really just want a little time to themselves, and maybe an overnight hotel stay - don't skimp on the room service.

So with that in mind, this gift guide features all the things mums actually want this Mother's Day. Things that make her feel better, pamper her, nurture her and give her back a tiny bit of the love she pours into you each day.

Here is your Mother's Day gift guide, by mums, for mums.

Lunatic and Lover, Fundamental Rum

Fundamental Mother's Day gift pack. Photo / Lunatic and Lover

While 2021 was the year of gin, 2022 looks set to be a rums time to shine too. This boutique rum is a little bit special and is perfect for mum to enjoy while she basks in some evening solace.

$85 for the Fundamental Mother's Day gift from Lunatic and Lover

Velvet Rhapsody candle by Glasshouse

Velvet Rhapsody candle by Glasshouse. Photo / Glasshouse Fragrances

Just like mum, this candle is an absolute beauty. Perfectly packaged, chuck a bow on this one then offer mum a few hours of uninterrupted R&R with a cuppa and a good book.

$59.99 from Glasshouse Fragrances

Summer Fridays Belly Balm

Summer Fridays Belly Balm. Photo / Mecca Beauty

An expectant mum is still a mum and she deserves a pamper now more than ever. Treat mum to this luxurious belly balm which will leave her skin feeling lush as she gets on with literally creating life - what a legend!

$47 From Mecca Beauty

Park Hyatt Mother's Day lunch and overnight stay

Park Hyatt Mother's Day lunch and overnight stay. Photo / Hyatt

Treat mum to a special Mother's Day lunch at the Park Hyatt and then surprise her with a room booked for her to have a night of room service, a bubble bath and a plush bed to herself. This was overwhelmingly requested in my crowdsourcing efforts, for obvious reasons.

Mother's Day Lunch - May 8th 2022

3 Courses for $75 Per Person

Overnight stay price varies.

Lash Friday lash serum

Lash Friday lash serum. Photo / Lash Fridays

When you become a mother you experience fun side effects you never considered - like losing your hair and eyelashes. One product that made this very mum get back some of the post-baby confidence was Lash Friday's serum. My lashes came back from the brink and for that, it's a total win.

$59.99 from Lash Fridays

Dermalogica hyaluronic ceramide mist

Dermalogica hyaluronic ceramide mist. Photo / Dermalogica

At the top of the list of things that mum doesn't have enough of, is time. Her skincare routine probably consists of soap and water some days, and mum deserves more. Enter this handy spray, where you can quite literally mist on delicious skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid on the go. One of my most game-changing products of the year hands down.

$83 from Dermalogica

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Photo / Bookety Book Books

International bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid has created another cult favourite that mum will love. Packed full of escapism - yes please, this one is a sure winner that mum won't be able to put down.

$37 from Bookety Book Books

Esmi Rebuild SkinTrients

Esmi Rebuild SkinTrients. Photo / Sephora

Need I say it again... mum doesn't have much spare time. These collagen and antioxidant-packed beauties will help mum feel fab about her skin, hair and nails and there is zero faffing about.

$74 from Sephora

Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron

Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron. Photo / Whitcoulls

Food editor Maggie Wicks' top pick for mum this Mother's Day, this beautiful cookbook also comes with a charitable cause, with all proceeds going to breast cancer charity Sweet Louise. With breast cancer affecting so many of our beautiful wahine, this one is feel good giving at its best.

Aavailable in bookshops nationwide, RRP: $49.99.

Dinner out with her friends

Treat mum to a dinner out with friends. Photo / Auckland Ima Cuisine

If you want to fill mum's cup, why not treat her to a night with her girls. Buy a voucher from a local restaurant - in Auckland Ima Cuisine and Andiamo are some of the best for a girl's dinner. And be sure to pay for her Uber too. The second part is key, as it's a well-known fact that no mother can resist spicy coconut margaritas from Andiamo.

Lanegie lip mask

Lanegie lip mask. Photo / Sephora

It's a cult product for a reason - it's one of the best of all time. Pair this with a sheet mask, a Loreal revitalift filler one from the supermarket works a treat and give mum an afternoon totally off and go pack your own lunch box.

$32 from Sephora

Scapegrace Gin & Soda in a can

Scapegrace Gin & Soda in a can. Photo / Scrapegrace

It's no secret Scapegrace is the master of gin, and now it's in a can - I feel seen. No mixing, no measuring, just crack a can and repeat the phrase "I love my children, I love my children" as you wipe pee off the bathroom floor for the 5th time that day.

$89.95 for a slab from Scrapegrace

Diptyque Do Son - Limited edition blue

Diptyque Do Son - Limited edition blue. Photo / Mecca Beauty

I almost didn't put this on the list because I want to keep it to myself. Do Son has been my signature scent for years, but the limited edition blue version was too good to keep to myself. It's as timeless as that beautiful woman who raised you. Run, don't walk.

$225 from Mecca Beauty

FREE

Clean her car

Clean her car. Photo / Getty Images

Imagine never spilling a single thing in your car, yet it resembles a literal dumpster - welcome to motherhood! Get out the vacuum and spray and wipe and give mum's car a jolly good clean this Mother's Day.

Family photo

Take a family photo. Photo / Getty Images

When my son's daycare asked for a family photo I was hit with a stark reality - I'm not in any of them. Get the family together, with your beautiful mum front and centre and take some family pictures. If your mum is technologically challenged, get a few printed out and framed for her. Being in the photo will mean more to her than you know - even if she won't admit it.

Coffee and a sleep in

Coffee and a sleep in. Photo / Getty Images

An oldie but an absolute goodie. If this were online shopping I would be adding this one to cart.

Flowers

Pick or buy your mum some flowers. Photo / Getty Images

Which is technically not "free", you can pick up a beautiful vase at most op shops for a few dollars. Bang in some flowers, foraged or otherwise and you will get an A for effort.

A homemade card or video

A homemade card or video. Photo / Getty Images

If you are far away from mum this Mother's Day, a video message or a homemade card can still help make the day special. It's all about the effort with mums, and this gift screams "I thought of you in advance and did not remember at 11pm last night. Promise."