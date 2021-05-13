Buckingham Palace tells Trump supporters to stop using Queen's image

Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has issued a formal request to a Trump supporter, demanding they stop using a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II on their "Trump Train" bus, after images of the bus emerged at a Republican rally in Florida last week.

The doctored image shows Queen Elizabeth II wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a QAnon brooch.

According to Buckingham Palace, they have issued an official request for the removal of the image from the bus.

The "Trump Train" bus is owned by Trump support Buddy Hall and is described as an "unofficial campaign tour bus to support the re-election of President Trump".

The bus was a constant presence in Trump rallies in 2020 and has recently been spotted in Florida during a rally held by Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Trump support claims he is now campaigning for Trump's 2024 re-election, despite the fact that Trump himself has not formally announced that he will be running.

Her Majesty's image has reportedly been on the Trump-supporting bus for more than a year but had gone unnoticed until now.

Buzzfeed reported the news and contacted the America First rally organisers, who dismissed the controversy surrounding the use of the doctored image.

"We're sure Her Majesty has greater concerns than motor vehicle traffic in [the retirement community where the rally was held] The Villages — Florida," Harlan Hill, a spokesperson for Gaetz told Buzzfeed.

The original photo - in which, to be clear, the Queen is not wearing a MAGA hat nor a QAnon brooch - was taken in 2011 in Wales, by Getty Images photographer Christopher Furlong.