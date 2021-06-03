Buckingham Palace hits back as investigation reveals it refused to hire ethnic minorities

Buckingham Palace has responded to claims they refused to hire people of colour in official palace roles. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has responded to accusations of racism after historic documents emerged showing "immigrants or foreigners" were previously forbidden from working in the royal household.

Written memos unearthed from the National Archive showed the Queen's staff banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from working in palace office roles until the late 1960s, the Guardian reported.

The papers include communication between a Home Office civil servant and palace officials, and were uncovered during an investigation by the Guardian.

The documents state it was "not the practice" for people from ethnic minorities to be put in clerical roles, but they add that "coloured applicants" would be considered for domestic posts.

Now in an effort to put the allegations to bed, a spokesperson for the royal family has claimed "second-hand accounts of conversations from over 50 years ago" do not reflect the palace's current practices.

They also said records on employees' racial backgrounds were not kept until the 1990s.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told MailOnline that "claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations.

"The principles of Crown Application and Crown Consent are long-established and widely known.

"The Royal Household and the Sovereign comply with the provisions of the Equality Act, in principle and in practice.

"This is reflected in the diversity, inclusion and dignity at work policies, procedures and practices within the Royal Household."

They added that any complaints would have to follow a formal process to provide a means of hearing and resolving the complaint.

The documents also revealed the Queen's aides exempted palace workers from race and discrimination laws as the British government was trying to bring in new anti-discrimination legislation.

It comes after Harry and Meghan also accused the royals of racist attitudes toward their son Archie. Photo / AP

The revelations come at an already uncomfortable time for the royal household, still reeling from racism allegations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

During the bombshell interview, the Sussexes alleged a senior royal had "concerns" about the colour of their baby's skin during Meghan's pregnancy with Archie.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth responded to the claims with a statement that matters raised by Harry and Meghan would be dealt with in private.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," her statement read.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."