Brodie Kane: 'I dealt with public scrutiny with big, deep breaths'

Brodie Kane has some wise words about life in the media spotlight. Photo/Dean Purcell

Brodie Kane is a woman of many talents – broadcaster, podcaster, reality TV contestant, writer – the list goes on. Here she talks about life in the spotlight, dealing with public scrutiny, keeping physically and mentally healthy and the values she lives by.

Exercise is a very important part of my life, I love it. I love being fit and how it helps with other aspects of my life. I actually woke up in a foul mood today and my cup felt a bit empty. I know that if I put those shoes on, and just go for a run and have a bit of a meeting in my head while I'm running, that I'll sort it all out.

Running is my meditation. I guess I'm not very spiritual, I've never really gotten into that kind of space. I respect it and understand how amazing it can be. I have done a couple of meditation classes and even when I've done yoga, I'm always like, "I must do that more often". I don't have any excuses for not doing it though. I just don't.

Is my body a temple? I'd say that it depends what day it is. I mean, I respect it and I think it's awesome, but I probably don't always give it the respect it deserves.

I enjoy clothes. I like having a wardrobe centred on classic pieces. Lots of black. I enjoy looking good and love the opportunity to do so. But I'm equally happy in a hoodie and trackpants.

I don't wear a lot of make-up anymore, only if I'm working. I've really started to look after my skin. If you do that and you've got a good set of brows, then you're sort of alright.

I feel at my best after a run, but I also feel great in a really sparkly, hot, sexy frock.

I try and eat pretty well

during the week and then have a takeaway night on the weekend or a brunch. I keep an eye on it enough to be fuelling myself in a good way. But I don't count calories; I just try to make sure there's all the right things going in most of the time. I don't weigh myself, I'm not into the scales. I can't be bothered with it.

Brodie Kane running the Maraetai Half Marathon in February 2022. Photo/Supplied

For my mental health

I need to make sure I'm out in the fresh air at least once a day. But also, having your people is really important. Talking to your friends, your support network, sharing stories, bouncing ideas. I make sure friends and family are a big part of helping me navigate life.

The best advice I've ever been given is that life's too short to agonise over what people think of you. As long as you've got your nearest and dearest to listen to, and you take on constructive criticism from people you trust.

I dealt with public scrutiny with big, deep breaths. There's no quick fix for shutting out unwanted thoughts about you, but one of the key things that I've learned, which has made a huge difference, is that not everyone has to like you. And that's been quite groundbreaking. We're all such people-pleasers, we love validation from others, but ultimately, you could try to get that for years and years. If someone thinks you're a dick, then that's okay. If people don't like you, it's not the end of the world.

The values I live by are being non-judgmental and respectful. Stay in your lane unless you've really decided that something's a battle worth fighting.

As I get older, I'm more relaxed in terms of the expectations that I have put on myself as a younger woman. We're in the middle of snatching the rulebook off the patriarchy and writing the book ourselves. Making the rules as we go along because we're allowed

I don't have kids, but it depends what day of the week you ask me about whether I want them or not. I want (to be with) someone that I want to have children with, and I don't have that person. So, at the moment, that's probably a no, and that's fine. I don't agonise over it.

Imposter syndrome definitely creeps in from time to time. I feel like often we don't want to talk about it because we are embarrassed or our pride or our ego gets in our way but it's very real and it can hit anyone.

When things are difficult I tell myself that everything will come to an end. And usually the tougher something is, you will learn more from it when it's over. So, if you're having a tough run, it's not going to be forever. And you can learn more from how you handle it when it's over.

Sundays will sometimes include a training adventure, definitely some sort of outdoor-themed activity, whether it be training or a walk. I do love a good brunch. I like the later part of the afternoon to be quite lazy.

I'm happiest when the sun is shining and I'm with my friends and family at the beach. I can't top that. It's just the icing on the cake.

As told to Jacqui Loates-Haver This interview has been edited for clarity.