Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Brodie Kane: 'I dealt with public scrutiny with big, deep breaths'

5 mins to read
Brodie Kane has some wise words about life in the media spotlight. Photo/Dean Purcell

Brodie Kane has some wise words about life in the media spotlight. Photo/Dean Purcell

Brodie Kane is a woman of many talents – broadcaster, podcaster, reality TV contestant, writer – the list goes on. Here she talks about life in the spotlight, dealing with public scrutiny, keeping physically and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.