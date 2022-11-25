Questions over whether more could’ve been done to prevent dairy worker killing, Black Friday is officially here and police ask for help in the search for a Kāpiti woman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Questions over whether more could’ve been done to prevent dairy worker killing, Black Friday is officially here and police ask for help in the search for a Kāpiti woman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A British TV star has revealed the heartbreaking decision he had to make to protect his children from the reality of his terminal cancer diagnosis.

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin shared his story with British media, telling Good Morning Britain viewers how he and his wife Jessica were not telling the children about their father’s grim prognosis.

Irwin was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and has now been given six months to live after the disease spread to his brain.

“At the moment, I’m me and I don’t think there’s any need to tell them. Why would they need to know? For now, let the good times roll for as long as possible,” he said.

Jonnie Irwin and his 3-year-old son, Rex. Photo / Instagram

Irwin, 49, told The Sun newspaper that he had to consider what his children, Rex, aged 3, and twins Cormac and Rafa, would remember about him.

“Every time something really nice happens with them, I have this thing knocking at my door, saying, ‘Don’t get too happy because you’re not going to be around much longer’,” he said.

“Then, I think they’re not going to remember me, they’re really not.

“They’re too young and if I die this year there’s no chance they will have memories.

“And someone else is probably going to bring them up. I’ve done the hard yards with them and someone else will get the easy bit.”

Irwin says he is enjoying the time he has left with his family. Photo / Instagram

Irwin discussed his exit from A Place In The Sun with Good Morning Britain, telling the hosts he was heartbroken to be let go after producers could not get insurance for him after his diagnosis.

“I feel massively aggrieved. I could work in this country. I can travel away from home for three to four days. It just broke my heart. I just didn’t think they fought for me.”

Viewers praised the gutsy star online, saying he was an inspiration to others.

“How incredibly brave is Johnny Irwin, praying for a miracle for him and his beautiful family,” one said.

Another wrote: “Jonnie is such an inspiration for others who have cancer. What a wonderful guy.”



