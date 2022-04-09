The snap from Olympian Sam Quek illustrated the true reality of being a mum. Photo / Instagram/Sam Quek

British Olympian Sam Quek has been praised for her candid photo showing a reality for many new mums.

On Instagram this week, the former hockey star, 33, posted a photo of herself with breast milk seeping though on to her T-shirt.

"Welcome to the reality of being a new mum! Q#NewMumProblems #KeepItReal," she wrote in the caption.

Quek has recently given birth to her second daughter with husband Tom Mairs.

Her social media followers praised her for "keeping it real".

Model Christine McGuinness said Quek looked "stunning" while many others, including ex-England cricketer James Taylor and British sports presenter Emma Jones, replied with laughing emojis.

"That's just made me laugh so much and brought back similar memories," someone else commented.

"So refreshing that you've posted this on social media, the reality of motherhood that not many in your position show," another Instagram follower said.

"Ahhh a true picture of motherhood. It ain't all glam and roses. Thank you for posting a real pic," someone else added.

The former athlete turned TV star got pregnant just seven months after giving birth to her first child, Molly.