A woman heard a loud bang as she was walking home. When she rushed to help she was devastated by what she found. Photo / Getty Images

A former nurse in South London was heading home from her weekly shopping when she saw an accident on the road up ahead and rushed to be of assistance, reports the Telegraph.

But as Roseangela Varone, 51, approached a man who had been struck by a falling traffic light, she discovered it was her husband, Luigi, 69. He had suffered a severe head injury and died at the scene.

According to the Telegraph, Varone’s husband had been waiting on a traffic island a mere 45 metres from the couple’s home when the fatal accident took place.

A vehicle driven by Mourad El Maddioudi, 35, rammed a Ford Focus, which was forced on to a traffic island, bringing down the traffic light on to Varone’s husband, a retired British Gas engineer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutor Hamish Commons told the court: “Mr Sangal was travelling at about 35mph in a 30mph zone. At this point the two cars collided. The collision deviated Mr Sangal’s Ford Focus from its path into a pedestrian island.

“The Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian traffic signal which in turn struck a pedestrian standing on the pavement, Luigi Varone, killing him.”

Court proceedings revealed the couple had been planning to go out for dinner later that evening and Varone was on her way to drop groceries off at home when she heard a “loud bang”.

“Roseangela Varone was Mr Varone’s wife. They were to be going to a restaurant in Fulham later in the evening. She was returning to the flat from the local Sainsbury’s when she heard a loud bang and saw two cars had collided, hitting a traffic light which in turn had hit a man.

“She went to help as she used to be a nurse. She then realised it was her husband.”

El Maddioudi has denied causing death by careless driving and the trial is ongoing.







