A huge lotto win has torn one Australian family apart and ended in a bitter court dispute. Photo / 123rf

A huge Lotto win has torn one Australian family apart after the father took his daughter to court over a AU$300,000 (NZ$321,812) gift he gave her.

After winning nearly $1 million ($1.07m) in March 2018, Queensland’s Sunshine Coast resident William John Bampton, 92, had his life turned upside down in the best way possible.

However, things quickly turned sour after he gifted his daughter $300,000 ($321,812) only to then try and reobtain it through court proceedings, leaving him and his two children estranged under tense circumstances, news.com.au has reported.

Referring to a Brisbane District Court ruling that was filed last month, the news outlet reported shortly after his huge win, Bampton placed a $50,000 deposit down on a four-bedroom home in the Sunshine Coast area of Mountain Creek, later paying a further $505,030 to purchase the property.

At the time, he entered into co-ownership with his son, Larry Bampton, and went on to “gift” his daughter, Suzanne Elaine Vourlides the $300,000 sum.

In the court filing, Bampton has argued the money he gave his daughter was one that came after an argument which left him feeling “overwhelmed” and feeling like he had no choice but to make the payment.

He claimed Suzanne influenced him to gift her the money and he was subjected to unconscionable conduct by her. Suzanne however has claimed her father willingly gave her the money.

In a comprehensive 39-page judgment, news.com.au has reported Judge Suzanne Sheridan acknowledged the comprehensive evidence both parties presented - particularly the note that at the time of the hearing, Bampton did not have a dementia diagnosis.

Judge Sheridan reportedly dismissed the claim Bampton was influenced to gift the money. “Although Mr Bampton was of advanced age and had medical conditions, the medical evidence was to the effect that he had full capacity and well understood and was able to manage his financial affairs,” she said

She continued to state that she was “unable to accept” that Bampton’s daughter took “unconscientious advantage” advantage of him and added, “I am prepared to accept that the gift was fair, just and reasonable in the circumstances.”

Speaking to the Courier Mail, Suzanne said the dispute had torn apart her family with her brother, adding that despite the judge’s ruling, there is no winner.

“At the end of the day, I’m over it, quite frankly, it’s destroyed people’s lives. The whole thing is terrible,” she told the news outlet while her brother Larry said: “No one’s a winner out of this, it just destroys everyone in the family.”

The siblings said the “worst thing” that had ever happened to their family is their father winning the money, “One of the tragic Lotto stories, I think,” Larry said.

It’s understood Bampton will appeal the court’s decision.