A Brisbane bakery has caused a stir over the decision to make its buns non-denominational, renaming the treat and eliminating the cross from the top. Photo / Getty Images

A Brisbane bakery has responded after being accused of “woke madness” for removing the hot cross from its so-called “Easter Time” buns.

Hot cross buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent – the cross symbolising the crucifixion of Jesus, and the spices used to flavour the baked good representing those used in the embalming of his body at his burial.

But Riser Bread, in the inner-west suburb of Toowong, has caused a stir over the decision to make its buns non-denominational, renaming the treat and eliminating the cross from the top.

“This is just another cause of woke madness removing the name hot cross buns,” co-founder and former CEO of Brumby’s bakery franchise, Michael Sherlock, told The Courier-Mail.

“This wouldn’t have happened in my time at Brumby’s. You can’t have Easter without hot cross buns.

“They’ve been synonymous with Easter celebrations since the 12th century in England.”

But speaking to Brisbane radio station 4BC, Riser Bread co-owner Tom Cooney said he and the bakery’s two other co-owners weren’t “trying to make a huge stand” with the Easter Time buns.

“It’s not an attempt at reinvention,” he said.

“We thought, ‘let’s just do an Easter time bun that’s non-denominational’. None of us are Christian, feels a bit weird to put a cross on there.”

As one social media user pointed out, the bakery wasn’t really committing “woke madness” – given it still tipped its hat to Easter in its bun’s name.

“Easter has evolved to be more than just the Christian take on things,” another pointed out.

“It has come to mean time with family, creating a joy filled experience for kids with the magic of the Easter bunny. We have become a secular country so Christians can’t have tantrums and cry foul when everything is not centred around them.”

While a third wrote: “It’s originally a pagan celebration so religious people have been doing the same thing for far longer. If you want to argue the toss, explain where rabbits and eggs fit into Christian mythos. Same goes for Christmas.”