Influencer Brittney Rae shared her bridesmaid dress transformation online. Photo / @brittneyraetoday

One woman has gone viral after sharing how she transformed her bridesmaid dress two days before her friend’s wedding.

Brittney Rae, from the US, showed the dress before and after she cut it up and redesigned it in a TikTok video, reports The Sun.

Rae slammed the original dress, a green velvet number, as “frumpy” and “ugly”, showing her hand-drawn designs before changing it up.

“Transforming my frumpy dress two days before the wedding,” she said in the video.

“I had to completely deconstruct it first. I was a little stressed. If I mess up I have nothing to wear and the bride will kill me.”

The original floor-length dress featured long sleeves, while her redesign included shorter puffed sleeves, a deeper V-neck and a slightly shorter hemline.

But people were divided in the comments, with some arguing she shouldn’t have altered the dress.

“Imagine thinking you’re the main character at someone’s wedding,” one person wrote.

“I’m going to say this ... her wedding is not about you!!” said another.

“Then don’t try upstage. We can all tell what you’re doing,” a third wrote.

Another said they would “never be okay with this and that’s fine”.

“I’m not the bride but I just hope you wouldn’t steal the attention from your friend, another commented.

Meanwhile, others admitted that she’d done a good job but preferred the version with longer sleeves.

“Aww I prefer the original,” one viewer wrote.

“It looks great but the original version was soooo dreamy,” said another.

Others pointed out that Rae could simply have been asked to buy a dress in a certain colour rather than style.

“She probably got told to wear a certain colour. She obviously wouldn’t change it if she was told to wear a certain dress,” one wrote, while another agreed, saying, “Y’all, she clearly just bought a dress in the right colour and didn’t have to have a specific style.”

Rae later shared an update, posting a video of herself posing with the bride as both smiled into the camera.

The bride, Bailey, commented on the video of the dress transformation, writing, “All these people pressed over a DRESS ... calm down I loved it.”