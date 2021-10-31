Brides-to-be should buy dresses year in advance due to supply chain disruption

The warning comes amid a backlog of containers at major UK ports. Photo / 123rf

Brides-to-be have been told to order their wedding dresses as soon as they become engaged or to shop second hand as a result of supply chain problems.

Delays at UK ports could lead to late deliveries of dresses, veils and headpieces bought from manufacturers overseas, leaving brides-to-be without their outfits on their big day, retailers have warned.

Bernadette Chapman, of the UK Alliance of Wedding Planners, said women who get engaged should start searching for their dress immediately, or at least a year before the wedding day.

Another option is to buy a second-hand outfit for a fraction of the price, on the spot, removing the stress of waiting for it to be delivered.

Chapman told The Telegraph: "I advise not leaving it too late to order your wedding dress – give yourself enough time for a buffer in case of delays in your dress arriving. If possible, start looking to purchase your dress nine to 12 months prior to your wedding, or as soon as you are engaged. Although this seems terribly far in advance, it allows time for the dress to be made, shipped and altered, and gives you that extra time in case of continual delays to deliveries.

"Another suggestion is to try vintage and second-hand boutiques and purchase a pre-loved wedding dress. Hire a seamstress to make the alterations and you have a beautiful unique dress for a fraction of the cost, without having to worry about delivery delays.

"Even if you buy a new wedding dress, why not purchase a vintage veil or headpiece, especially if it's a family heirloom – how wonderful would it be to wear something a family member wore many years prior?"

The warning comes amid a backlog of containers at major UK ports, such as Felixstowe in Suffolk, raising fears that the Christmas season could be under threat.

Lorry drivers in Felixstowe complained that a lack of staff at the port to load and unload boxes meant severe delays to their journeys.

John Page, 36, a driver of 12 years from Felixstowe, said: "I carry anything from fabric to food. As a truck driver, we can do 15 hours every day so that's what we're doing. It's a total nightmare. I work every other Sunday just to try to get stuff moved but it's not enough. Will Christmas be affected? Hell yes."

Darren Bailey, 48, who has been a driver for 13 years, runs his own haulage company in Felixstowe transporting road supplies.

He said: "We've got about 20 motors and most of them work down here on and off the quay, serving to local warehouses. The lorries are getting stuck here for hours."