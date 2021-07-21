Bride's first dance with groom takes horror turn

A bride dislocated her knee in a freak accident. Photo / TikTok@liz_richter

Everyone wants their wedding's first dance to be memorable, but chances are this is isn't quite what one bride had in mind.

Like many couples, Julie Benn and Paul Richter were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic but finally walked down the aisle on July 3.

After exchanging vows the American newlyweds, from the US city of Philadelphia, took to the floor at the reception for their first dance.

Julie Benn and Paul Richter tied the knot earlier this month. Photo / TikTok@liz_richter

But as shown in a TikTok posted by Richter's sister Liz as the groom dipped his bride, she dislocated her knee in a freak accident.

Benn can be seen limping in pain as a concerned Richter leads her off the dance floor to seek help.

Benn said she knew instantly something was wrong and she was left "screaming" in agony over the injury.

"[They're] holding my knee in place, supporting it, and it was blinding, searing pain," she told People.

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors reset her knee. Photo / TikTok@liz_richter

"I have a lot of respect for athletes who play through their injuries. I never dislocated a knee. I broke a bone when I was a kid, but nothing else. So it was shocking, disbelief."

Benn was rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed she had dislocated her knee.

But after they dosed her up with pain killers and reset her knee, she decided to return to her wedding after being discharged at 10.30pm.

The couple's story has since gone viral. Photo / TikTok@liz_richter

The couple had insisted their guests remain at the reception while they were at hospital and received a rousing response when they returned.

"I felt like a professional athlete for a second. I got out of the car and there are people taking pictures," Richter told People of the moment they returned to their wedding. "I'm like, 'This is how they feel. I get it now.'"

On TikTok viewers labelled the wedding incident "so crazy" and said Benn needed a first dance "re-do".