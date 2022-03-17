Some brides defended her decision to stipulate a dress code. Photo / TikTok/@samanthatwist

When it comes to weddings, there are certain unspoken dress code rules that most people are aware of.

Things like, not wearing white or any outfits that are too flashy as it risks upstaging the couple on their big day.

But one bride left her family and friends "outraged" after revealing the outfit expectations she had for her guests on her big day.

In a video posted to TikTok, Canadian woman @samanthatwist explained how she had requested attendees wear only certain colours.

"I shared some examples of light, earthy and neutral tones and just said, 'Hey I would like it if you could wear something like this,'" Samantha said. She had provided links to some example outfits for guests.

The bride also shared the colour examples she had provided her family and friends, explaining that she wanted no-one wearing "obviously any shades of white", as well as red, orange or yellow.

The bride gave links to outfit examples for her guests. Photo / TikTok/@samanthatwist

But, Samantha said: "Everyone was outraged."

She said: "I got some much crap for posting this, one of my aunts even told me if I care so much about what she wears she is just not going to show up.

"My mother-in-law was calling my husband, at the time my fiance, saying, 'What the heck is with Sam?'

"'Does she not understand that people don't have money to buy a whole new outfit?'

"Everyone basically thought I was the devil for asking them to wear near neutrals, although I think most people have grey or beige or navy blue in [their] wardrobe."

While her request hadn't gone down well with guests, plenty of brides defended Samantha's decision.

"Our dress code was formal. I honestly can't stand people that show up in whatever to a wedding. It's an important day; make an effort," one wrote.

"I would love that level of instruction. I hate feeling underdressed and also overdressed!" another said.

But others disagreed, saying it was "ridiculous" to expect guests to only wear certain colours.

"If you want to decide my outfit, you'll need to pay for it," one viewer wrote.

"I would go along with it if asked, but also kinda think it's getting ridiculous how obsessed people are with looking 'aesthetic'," another commented.

While divisive, Samantha's dress code request is becoming more common.

Back in 2018, Sydney influencer Pia Muehlenbeck's wedding made headlines when it emerged she and fiance Kane Vato had included specific dress code instructions for their nuptials.

"Everyone is requested to wear natural earth tones, please see photo inspiration at the bottom of this page," the couple wrote on their wedding website, The Daily Telegraph reported.

"We would love if everyone could adhere to this direction with their attire. Light, muted, earthy, natural tones."

But when photos of Pia and Kane's wedding were later published by Grazia, the magazine claimed the dress code request had been a "simple outfit mood board" and was because the couple had opted not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Instead Kane and Pia had wanted "everyone present feel like they were a key part of the celebration too", Grazia reported.