Destiny Lentini's reaction to her husband's vows. Photo / TikTok

A groom has been slammed for his vulgar vows that repeatedly mentioned sex with his wife.

Michael and Destiny Lentini had their wedding in Plant City, Florida, after a decade together.

Videographer Jonathan Pajak captured the wedding and uploaded a video of Michael’s vows to his TikTok @lensculture.

“When the groom said this on his wedding day, I should have known his vows were going to go like this,” he said, referring to Michael saying he hopes the couple have a lot of sex.

In a week, the video has been viewed more than 19 million times.

“Only two things are required to keep me happy – keep my belly full and my balls empty,” Michael began his vows.

A photo of the groom was shared to TikTok by the wedding videographer. Photo / TikTok

“You’re amazing at half of it, but we really need to get you some cooking lessons.”

He said he loved her more than anything in the world – unless he gets a chance to meet Margot Robbie.

Michael then made another sex joke, with his mother, who was officiating the wedding, chastising him.

He then made another joke, that left the bride covering her face and trying to hold back a reaction.

Michael’s mother said he was grounded.

Destiny commented on the clip revealing she was the bride, and her husband’s vows weren’t a red flag.

“We have been together for 10 years now and decided to get married right before our 10th year,” she commented on the video.

Jonathan revealed her vows too:

“My knight in shining armour, my best friend and my biggest pain in the a**,” Destiny’s own vows began.

She spoke about how she had a crush on him in high school, and complimented his nature. Destiny even thanked him for loving her the way he does.

However ,hundreds of social media users slammed Michael’s actions.

“I walk away,” one social media user commented on the video.

Another said: “Believe a man when he says this … run. Sheesh, this made me want to stay single forever.”

Another added: “I feel so bad for her. She was so genuine and this was his response. I hope she finds a way out.”

“Hard pass. I’m all for some inside jokes but during our wedding vows? I’d be heartbroken,” one social media user commented on the clip.

But, some defended the vows.

“Goals,” one person simply said.

Another added: “I thought about this. They know him, including the wife. This not his first time.

“Y’all saying poor her, she is choosing him. If she likes it, I love it.”