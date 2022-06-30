Kasia, the bridal shop owner, couldn't believe what she was hearing. Photo / @kasias_bridal / TikTok

A wife-to-be is devastated after an unfortunate bridal dress mishap left her dressless for her own wedding.

Bridal boutique owner Kasia, of Kasia's Bridal in the US, took to social media to explain the shocking mix-up that happened to one of her customers.

She received a call from a distressed groom in tears asking to reorder his wife-to-be's wedding dress, requesting everything personalised to be the same.

Baffled, Kasia asked why.

He explained his wife's nana had accidentally been buried in his wife-to-be's wedding dress.

The original dress had been stored in her mum's wardrobe for safe-keeping, he said.

However, in a mortifying mix-up, the groom had buried his partner's nana in the wedding dress by mistake.

Her nana had requested she be buried in her own wedding dress but the groom and the bride's brother grabbed the wrong dress.

Because it was so close to the wedding, the manufacturer explained the new dress wouldn't come in time, especially because it needed customisations and alterations.

Kasia explained: "Just being guys, they didn't know any better, they didn't know there were multiple wedding dresses in the closet.

"The pair dropped it off at the funeral home at thought nothing else of it.

"So now we're on a mad hunt to get this dress because the bride does not know that this dress is buried six feet under with grandma."

Despite being upset after finding out, the bride loved the different dress the boutique found and was thrilled to wear it as a replacement.