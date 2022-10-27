Rose and Petals laid out on Bed Duvet in wedding night room

A bride-to-be has unleashed online detailing her mother’s creepy act that will end up impacting her wedding day, and asked for advice on how to handle it.

The 26-year-old future bride is getting married in August 2023 and has booked accommodation for the wedding night, but a move from her own mum has left her “dumbfounded” and feeling really uncomfortable.

Her mother decided to book the hotel suite next door to the bride and groom despite it being their special wedding night.

Taking to social media, she revealed more details that make her cringe.

“My father gifted me and my future husband a suite to stay in during the wedding at one of the finest hotels in my town,” she wrote in a post on Reddit.

“When mum found out that we got a suite from my dad, she booked two suites in the same hotel for her, my stepdad and my brother.

“My parents have been divorced for 23 years and have been doing petty things like this to one up each other my whole life.”

But the mum also had another sneaky act up her sleeve.

She asked the bride and husband-to-be which room they’d be staying in so she “wouldn’t reserve that suite by mistake”.

Instead, she booked the room directly next door for her family.

“Yesterday mum called me and wanted to tell me that she has now booked the suites and ‘what nice staff there are at the hotel ... They said it wouldn’t be a problem to book her suite right next to you and hubby’s suite’.”

“I don’t know if I’m oversensitive or being unreasonable but if there’s one thing I don’t want, it’s spending my wedding night with my mum in the next room.”

A bride-to-be was left bewildered over her mother’s actions.

Hundreds of readers weighed in to the discussion, with many supporting the bride and her feelings.

Some called her mum “creepy” while others questioned her boundaries.

“That’s so weird. Is your mum always this intrusive?” one person asked.

“Sorry your mum has zero boundaries. That is unnecessarily awkward,” said another.

“It’s not going to be the most romantic hotel in your city with your mum next door,” someone wrote.

Unsure what to do, the bride-to-be asked for advice.

One suggested moving rooms or even hotels without telling the mum, while another said to explain your situation to the hotel.

“It’s a fancy hotel- so they’ll have excellent guest services,” wrote another. “Explain the problem. Ask them to reschedule your reservation for your first anniversary. Tell only your dad what is happening and tell him again how much you appreciate the gift,” they said.

Responding to some of the comments, the 26-year-old revealed talking to her mum wouldn’t help the situation.

“That won’t happen either,” she said. “It’s not the first time she’s done something like this. I moved three hours away from her for a reason.”



