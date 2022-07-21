Bride ends friendship over 'ugly' wedding invites

The bride was very disappointed with her friend's attempt. Photo / Reddit

Weddings are notoriously expensive but one bride-to-be has faced the ultimate price, a friendship.

After recently saying "yes" to her partner, the bride-to-be asked her graphic designer friend to create her wedding invites as a bid to save some coin amid the piling expenses.

But when she received them she was utterly disappointed.

The Sun reported a friend of the bride took to Reddit this week in a thread called "That's it, I'm wedding shaming", to share the awkward story and posted photos of the basic invites that looked like they were created on Microsoft word.

"Bride asked a friend of hers who was studying graphic design to design her invites," the friend said.

People said a child could have designed the invites better. Photo / Reddit

Before adding, "This looks like Times New Roman [font] on a snowflake background!"

While the friend didn't specify what the bride has initially asked for, she said her friend was quite upset, and her mother had to step in to "save the day".

"Bride's mum (who is not good with computers) ended up designing MUCH BETTER invites on some wedding website herself," the friend revealed.

In the comment section, the friend also said the bride offered to pay for the invites, but when she saw the samples, she "politely" declined.

Despite the bride's attempt at keeping the peace, her graphic designer friend "wrote a b****y Facebook status about 'needing a beer because of certain people wasting her time'."

Viewers of the Reddit post quickly shared their shock at the invites, with one saying, "I made our wedding invitations in Microsoft Word, and they looked better than that (no graphic design background)".

While another said, "this was not made with love".

Another person commented, "As a fellow creative that has been asked to do 'free favours', this is something I would 100 per cent whip up so I would never again be asked to do 'free favours' in the future".