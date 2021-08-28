Bride and groom send bill to guests who were a no-show at their wedding

A disgruntled guest shared a snap of their bill, but was she in the right or wrong? Photo / Getty Images

An angry bride and groom have taken drastic measures to recoup funds from guests who were no shows at their wedding.

One of their guests was astounded when they received an invoice of $240 ($345) from the couple after they didn't turn up to their wedding and failed to let them know.

Posting the invoice to Reddit, the angry guest shared they were charged for themselves and a plus one, that they originally said were attending with them.

The bill was labelled "Wedding Reception Dinner (No Show)" with the price being $120 each, with a quantity of two.

The bill read: "This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount.

"The amount above is the cost of your individual seats.

"Because you didn't call or give proper notice that you wouldn't be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance.

"You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!"

The bill and Reddit post got a mixed reaction online, with some labelling it "petty".

One noted: "Accepting a wedding invite isn't entering into a legal contract with each other. A social contract, sure, but this is just tacky. It's a party (during a pandemic). Stuff happens."

Another stated that the act was "petty" adding: "Aaaaaand I'd be putting that into the recycle bin. The end."

However, many stepped in the defend the couple, left out of pocket after having to pay for the seats and meals.

One said: "It's sh*tty not to announce it if you won't make your RSVP."

"Don't bail on people's weddings unless it's an absolute emergency," another concluded.