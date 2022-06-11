The newlyweds found their cat Mochi was poisoned by lilies. Photo / TikTok

A couple returning home from their wedding were met with an "unpredictable nightmare" after finding their beloved cat had been poisoned by toxic flowers.

Newlyweds Katrina and Trevor had arrived home from abroad to discover their tabby named Mochi had accidentally eaten lily flowers – a plant extremely dangerous to felines.

"The night we got home from our wedding was supposed to be something really magical. But what was a magical moment turned into our worst nightmare," Katrina said on TikTok.

"Our friends decorated our house with flowers and decorations. But the flowers that were in the house were lilies, which are the most toxic plant to cats."

While the lilies left for the couple weren't there for long, Katrina said there was "vomit everywhere."

"She [Mochi] couldn't stop going to the bathroom, and the noises she was making honestly still are haunting me," she said.

The couple immediately rushed Mochi the vet as the adorable tabby needed emergency care.

"We called the vet and they told me if we didn't bring her in she would most likely die in the next four to seven days," she said.

Mochi was saved by the vet and later returned home. Photo / GoFundMe

Mochi soon returned home to her worried owners after a GoFundMe was set up for the newlyweds to help cover the growing vet bills.

After a couple days at the vet, Katrina said Mochi's blood work is coming back clean and she's already back to her "hilarious, spunky, weird, sweet, loving self."

"They said we brought her in just in time, and if we would have waited another 24 hours, this could have been a very very different update," Katrina wrote on the fundraising page.

While various plants are potentially fatal to cats, lilies are "extremely toxic to cats and can kill them", according to the RSPCA.

"The entire plant is toxic. Ingesting any part of the plant can cause complete kidney failure in 36-72 hours."

The couple's wedding night took an unexpected turn. Photo / TikTok

The community-based charity recommends owners make sure their cats never have access to the plant as "toxicity may occur by ingestion of, or by mouthing, very small amounts of lily material.

"If your cat has had access to a lily plant take them to your nearest vet immediately, even if you didn't see your cat contact the plant or if you just suspect they may have had access to lilies," the charity said.