Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Brain fog, rage and libido: Two Kiwi menopause experts explain what’s really going on

Joanna Wane
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
10 mins to read

During menopause, wildly fluctuating hormones can influence your mind and body without permission – sometimes with explosive results. Photo / Getty

During menopause, wildly fluctuating hormones can influence your mind and body without permission – sometimes with explosive results. Photo / Getty

What’s making me feel so angry? Should I break up with my partner? Is “brain fog” a real thing? Or am I just losing my mind?

It’s World Menopause Day and although the “m” word is no longer completely taboo, it can still be a hot mess for many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save