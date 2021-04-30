Boyfriend's eye-rolling caught in partner's TikTok

Her boyfriend's hilarious reaction was caught by the live photo function. Photo / TikTok/@dianenoelleleonar

Her boyfriend's hilarious reaction was caught by the live photo function. Photo / TikTok/@dianenoelleleonar

A woman has shared how her boyfriend was "caught" out while taking a live photo – and people are divided over the find.

TikTok user @dianenoelleleonar shared video of a live photo she took with her boyfriend that showed, ahem, just how he felt about taking the picture.

In a clip that's been viewed more than 1.9 million times, Diane's boyfriend can be seen leaning in and smiling for the camera alongside her.

But the second the photo is taken his face changes to a grimace and he rolls his eyes.

"My partner sick of my sh*t," Diane captioned the video. "Live photo catches everything."

Diane's video got thousands of comments mostly from women who said they too could relate to her boyfriend's dislike of photos.

His grimace and eye roll was caught by her camera's live function. Photo / TikTok/@dianenoelleleonar

"The fact that he hates taking pictures that much and still takes pictures with you is the opposite of a red flag, he LOVES you," one person wrote.

"My husband HATES taking pictures," another commented. "You should see our gender reveal I made him do, hated it so much but is the best daddy/husband."

His face during the photo and immediately after. Photo / TikTok/@dianenoelleleonar

But others claimed pulling a face after the photo was a "red flag" with one commenter even claiming they could see the "loathing in his eyes".

But poster Diane poured cold water on the comments, saying it was "a second of our nine year relationship" and the result of many photos being taken.