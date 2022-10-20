Young boy Luke Ruehlman has claimed he was reincarnated — and even knows how he died in a past life.

Young boy Luke Ruehlman has claimed he was reincarnated — and even knows how he died in a past life.

A five-year-old boy who insists to his mum that he has lived a past life — as a woman called Pam — has stunned viewers with his claims and proof.

From the age of 2, US toddler Luke Ruihlman has always hinted he used to be a woman.

As he grew older, Luke’s comments became increasingly peculiar, with the level of detail growing stronger each time he discussed his alleged past.

“He’d say, ‘When I was a girl, I had black hair’ or he’d say, ‘I used to have earrings like that when I was a girl’,” his mum Erika told US television network Fox 2.

She explained her son began speaking of a woman named Pam from a young age, but the family didn’t know anyone by that name.

Luke's mum Erika insists her son started speaking about "Pam" at just two years old. Photo / Fox 8

One day Luke finally explained who Pam was. “He turned to me and said, ‘Well, I was’,” she recounted. “[He said] ‘Well, I used to be, but I died and I went up to heaven.

“‘I saw God and then eventually, God pushed me back down and I was a baby and you named me Luke’.”

Luke’s chilling ‘proof’ revealed

Luke’s mother claimed her son began to reveal spine-chilling details of his death including details he travelled on a train to Chicago and that is where he died.

He told his mum he had died in a house fire.

She began looking into her son’s bizarre claims when she learned of a woman named Pam Robinson, who died from a fire after jumping from a window to escape at Chicago’s Paxton Hotel in 1993.

Not telling Luke her plan, Erika decided to put him to the test and printed out a range of images of different women, including one of Pam, the woman who died in the fire.

Erika was stunned when Luke picked out the correct image of Pam.

Pamela Robinson (right) was killed in a hotel fire in 1993. Photo / Fox 8

“He goes, ‘Well I don’t recognise anybody. But, I remember when this one was taken’,” his mum said of the moment he pointed at the right image.

The Ruehlman family were connected with the paranormal investigations TV show The Ghost Inside My Child whose producers also investigated Luke’s shocking claims.

While filming, Luke was shown a full page of pictures with different black women in their 30s, one of whom was the late Pam Robinson.

The child was asked to point to Pam and had no hesitation before choosing the right woman.

Wanting to find out more, Erika contacted Pam’s family to find out more about their late family member, and discovered she shared spooky similarities with her son.

These included their shared love of Stevie Wonder and playing the keyboard.

The family continue to share their journey with anyone who will listen, not seeking fame or fortune.