Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Boss criticised after denying empathy to mum taking sick child to hospital

Eleanor Wicklund
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Boss’s harsh reply to mum of sick child fuels outrage over workplace culture. Photo / Getty Images

Boss’s harsh reply to mum of sick child fuels outrage over workplace culture. Photo / Getty Images

An Australian office worker shared the frustrating response they received after informing their boss they needed the morning off to take their sick child to the hospital.

The exchange was shared on TikTok by career expert Ben Askins, who often highlights poor behaviour from bosses online.

The mother texted her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save