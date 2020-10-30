Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Book review: Trust, by Chris Hammer

3 minutes to read

Trust, by Chris Hammer

Canvas
By: Greg Fleming

Trust
by Chris Hammer
(Allen & Unwin, $37)

Reviewed by Greg Fleming

Martin Scarsden is a journo and former foreign correspondent, now enjoying a slower paced life away from Sydney with his new partner Mandalay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.