German bodybuilder Jo Lindner’s death from a suspected aneurysm shocked the fitness community, but his final Instagram post gave some clues to the health struggles he faced since he took up hormone therapy.

The social media star, who was known as Joesthetic, died recently in his girlfriend’s arms — at only 30 years old.

Days before his death, Lindner took to Instagram and laid bare his struggles with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

“When I lost my gains because I went off everything for 1 year but then could not recover my own [testosterone] levels so went back on trt,” he wrote alongside a slideshow of topless photos.

“Trust me I tried to stop but be aware it might have long-term effects for your life,” he added.

“Trt is a big commitment keep that in mind.”

The fitness star and influencer shared health updates with fans. Photo / Jo Lindner-Instagram

Lindner frequently shared his health issues with fans, revealing recently that he feared a rare muscular condition, combined with over-training, might give him a heart attack.

The Sun reported Lindner shared his concerns about living with rippling muscle disease, a condition in which muscles are unusually sensitive to movement or pressure.

He told YouTuber Bradley Martyn: “The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern that what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp.

“That makes me scared. That’s why I’m staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much.

“Because I would take all these diuretics and if I stop eating salt and drink a lot, and then stop drinking as well, you would pee everything out, and then you would take a diuretic as well on top and then you pee even more sodium out.

“I cannot exist really. I cannot even walk anymore.”

Jo Lindner had a huge following online. Photo / Jo Lindner-Instagram

Although his cause of death is yet to be confirmed, Lindner’s girlfriend, Nicha, has said she believed it was an aneurysm.

Nicha revealed on Instagram that he died shortly after he gave her a custom-made necklace with her name on it, as the pair were sharing a cuddle.

“He was in my arms ... then this is just happening too fast ... 3 days ago he kept saying that he had pain in his neck ... we didn’t really realise it until it was too late,” she wrote.

“If you guys were to know him like I do … he is the most amazing and incredible person in this world.”