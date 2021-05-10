Body language expert: Meghan 'nervous' in first TV appearance since Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan, Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the 'Vax Live' fundraising concert. Video / Global Citizen

Prince Harry and Meghan, Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the 'Vax Live' fundraising concert. Video / Global Citizen

Meghan Markle looked "nervous" in her first TV appearance since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a body language expert.

Meghan, 39, appeared in a pre-recorded video message which played at the Vax Live concert over the weekend, in which she said Covid-19 has destroyed a generation of progress for women of colour, reports the Daily Mail.

Body language expert Judi James told the outlet: "In a sea of hard-hitters like rap stars, rock stars and world leaders, Meghan appeared on screen looking demure, elegant and rather regal on her country bench."

She went on to say: "The phrase 'my husband and I' sounded formal considering Harry had previously been striding across the stage with his name up in lights, but it was a signature quote from The Queen and that style of presence was endorsed by Meghan's upright but static pose and her kindly, maternal mouth smile."

But while Harry's performance showed "his rockstar-style confidence is on the rise", Meghan showed a "trace of nerves".

James continued to say how similar Meghan's pose in the clip was to her Oprah interview.

"Her nerves were shown via her self-comfort thumb rub gesture. Even that gesture has regal echoes as it is a favourite of Camilla's, cradling but cupping or touching her bump."

But James noted that as her speech went on, Meghan seemed to "relax slightly", adding, "She displayed some of the signs of passion for her cause that we have seen before, including a part-raised finger of control and some subtle head tilts."

Meghan's body language revealed she was nervous to appear on TV, according to an expert. Photo / Global Citizen/YouTube

During the video, Meghan said: "As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, but particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.

"Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out."

Meghan went on to share how thrilled she and Harry were to be welcoming a daughter soon. "It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.

Behind-the-scenes at #VaxLive with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex: “What we cannot allow to happen is science being politicized.” Tune into the show TONIGHT to join The Duke of Sussex and many others in the fight against vaccine hesitancy: https://t.co/bo7s7X9Utf pic.twitter.com/NqIoV3rWcj — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) May 8, 2021

"When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

The concert took place at Los Angeles' Lo-Fi stadium, where Harry appeared in person, but Meghan reportedly pulled out of appearing at the last minute.

But her brief pre-recorded address aired at the end of the concert across multiple TV channels.

It was the Duchess of Sussex's first American TV appearance since her sit-down interview with Harry and Oprah Winfrey.