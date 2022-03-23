Kate and William as you've never seen them before as royals dive with sharks. Video / KensingtonRoyals

Kate and William as you've never seen them before as royals dive with sharks. Video / KensingtonRoyals

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of benefitting from the "blood, tears and sweat" of slaves on their arrival in Jamaica.

Just hours before their plane landed, a protest gathered at the British High Commission in Kingston, reports Metro UK.

Hundreds gathered to call on British royalty to pay reparations for slavery and apologise for human rights abuses, holding signs that read "Princesses and princes belong in fairy tales ... not Jamaica" and "apologise".

Human rights advocate Opal Adisa, one of the organisers, said the royals directly benefit from the suffering of her ancestors.

Adisa said she was keen to call the gathering an advocacy network meeting rather than a protest.

"Kate and William are beneficiaries, so they are, in fact, complicit because they are positioned to benefit specifically from our ancestors, and we're not benefitting from our ancestors.

"The luxury and the lifestyle that they have had and that they continue to have, traipsing all over the world for free with no expense, that is a result of my great, great grandmother and grandfather, their blood and tears and sweat."

Her comments come after an open letter from Jamaican politicians, doctors, businesspeople and musicians was published calling for reparations.

Adisa argued that the British monarchy should offer "economic social reparation", like "building us proper hospitals, providing and making sure that our children are educated through college level, and making sure land is equally distributed".

She added that an apology would be the "first step towards healing and reconciliation".

"You know, we don't have anything personally against Kate and Prince William, and even the Queen, for that matter.

Members of the audience are reading out the #60Reasons for the Advocates Network call for apologies and reparations for the atrocities of slavery and colonialism. #SehYuhSorry #ReparationsNow #Jamaica60 pic.twitter.com/0bSDOhL7jS — Advocates Network Jamaica (@Advocatesnetja) March 22, 2022

"But we're simply saying you've done wrong, and it is way past time that you admit that you've done wrong and when you do, redressing it.

"The fact that our government is spending money to help provide security and finance for the duke and duchess, who are wealthy, is outrageous, it's criminal.

"Because the Caribbean is fed up, the same thing happened in Belize. We're just saying enough is enough, we've been quiet, we have been nice."

The protest comes amid recent calls from politicians for Jamaica to drop the Queen as its head of state and become a republic.

Last year Barbados became a republic and started a new constitutional chapter.

The Duke and Duchess's tour in the Caribbean hasn't quite gone as planned.

They were also forced to cancel a visit to a farm in Belize after protests from its community, citing a range of issues including objections to the royals' helicopter landing site.