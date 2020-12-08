'Billionaire's Bunker': Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner buy $42m plot on high-security island - reports

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and two of their children at a Thanksgiving event at the White House on November 25. Photo / AP

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly bought a US$30 million ($42.6m) plot of land on a gated Miami island known as "Billionaire's Bunker" as they prepare to leave Washington DC.

The pair, who both serve as senior White House advisers, are thought to be preparing to quit the US capital after President Donald Trump leaves office next month.

According to the New York Post's gossip section Page Six, Trump and Kushner have bought a plot of land on Indian Creek, a private island which boasts a 13-man police force and an armed marine unit patrolling its perimeter around the clock.

According to the newspaper, the pair have purchased the lot from the Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias and intend to build a luxury waterfront home on the site.

The sale of the 1.84-acre plot, which includes 200ft of private waterfront, is expected to be completed on December 17. The land is listed for US$31.8 million and has annual property taxes of $472,764.

Indian Creek island in Miami Beach, Florida is known as "Billionaire's Bunker". Photo / Google Earth

The private island is known as one of the wealthiest and most exclusive in Miami Beach, with past and present residents including Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima, Calvin Klein co-founder Barry Schwartz and Sheik Mohammed al-Fassi of Saudi Arabia.

Its high-level security, including a 13-man police force for its 29 residents and its own 24/7 armed marine patrol, has earned the private island the nickname "Billionaire's Bunker".

The private island is also just over an hour from Donald Trump's private members club Mar-a-Lago.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have spent the last four years living with their three children in the plush Kalorama neighbourhood of Washington DC. Photo / AP

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past four years living with their three children in the plush Kalorama neighbourhood of Washington DC, also home to former president Barack Obama and his family.

The couple are thought to have been renting a US$15,000-a-month mansion in the area from Chilean millionaire Andronico Luksic.

But with President-elect Joe Biden moving into the White House on January 20, the couple are now considering their next steps.

"The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York," a source told Page Six.

Ivanka Trump has already dropped her business roles to become an unpaid employee at the White House. Video / AP

The couple own an apartment in Manhattan, but reports suggest the Kushners may struggle to transition back to New York society given President Trump's unpopularity in the city.

The pair are also expanding their cottage on the grounds of Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.