As a result, “they allowed me to kind of do my own thing”.

Performance won out early. After a taste of student theatre and London’s new comedy scene, Bailey was hooked.

“That was a brilliant learning experience,” he says of his years playing clubs around Britain. Winning over sceptical rooms became a craft in itself.

“By the end, when they were all laughing and clapping, that felt like a massive win.”

Bailey is back in New Zealand with a new live show, Vaudevillian.

“It’s a bit of variety,” he says. “It’s old-style music hall, really, for want of a better word.”

Across seven dates, audiences can expect stories, banter, and music made with everything from an accordion to a Swedish keyed violin and even a typewriter.

Having performed in New Zealand many times, Bailey says he enjoys the intimacy its smaller venues and appreciates having fans so far from home.

“I love the fact that I can travel all this way, and there’s an audience for my comedy.”

Away from the stage, Bailey draws birds and champions traditional crafts. He believes it’s in our DNA to want to make things.

“I think that the modern world means that we don’t necessarily have to... but actually making something, it has all these other benefits. It brings focus, you slow down, it improves all kinds of concentration. And it’s just a really lovely thing to do.”

Bailey also thinks we don’t take advantage of our potential, citing something a music teacher once said to him that had a lasting impact.

“You are capable of much more than you think you are... those words have resonated with me my whole life.”

Listen to the full episode for more from Bill. Bailey.

Ask Me Anything is an NZ Herald podcast hosted by former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett.

