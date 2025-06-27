Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Behind the Briscoes Lady: The truth about Tammy Wells

By Fleur Guthrie
NZ Woman's Weekly·
8 mins to read

Most of us don't know the Briscoes Lady's real name – it's Tammy Wells. Photo / Kellie Blizard

The actor-artist has had a double life for 37 years.

Tammy Wells has arguably one of the most recognised faces – and voices – in the country, yet chances are most of us probably don’t know her real name. With almost universal affection from New Zealanders, she is simply known

