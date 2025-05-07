- The BBC admitted a ‘lapse in standards’ in its coverage of Prince Harry’s security interview.
The BBC has admitted to having had a “lapse in standards” over its coverage of Prince Harry’s interview regarding his security arrangements.
The broadcaster issued a statement after the bombshell half-hour conversation with the Duke of Sussex, which was filmed on Friday in Montecito, just hours after he lost his appeal to overturn the decision to remove his UK police security detail.
During the interview, Harry blamed the decision on an “establishment stitch-up” – a claim that was subsequently reiterated during an interview with former close protection officer Richard Aitch on the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme, Radio 4, the following day.
“The programme covered the latest developments in the story of Prince Harry and his legal case around protection for him and his family in the UK and interviewed former close protection officer Richard Aitch to get a broader understanding of security considerations,” a statement on the BBC‘s website stated afterwards.