“Claims were repeated that the process had been ‘an establishment stitch-up’ and we failed to properly challenge this and other allegations.”

The BBC added: “This case is ultimately the responsibility of the Home Office and we should have reflected their statement. We also should have given the view of Buckingham Palace.

“This was a lapse in our usual high editorial standards.”

The UK Home Office had released a statement after the court’s decision last week, which said it was “pleased” with the outcome.

“We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case. We are delighted with the outcome.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” it read.

“It is our longstanding policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released its own statement, which said: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

In his interview on Friday, Harry told the BBC the court ruling had left him in a position where he “can’t see a world” in which he’d bring Meghan or their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3, “back to the UK at this point”.

He added that “there have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family”, but insisted that he’d “forgiven” them and wanted “reconciliation”.

“There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” Harry said, explaining that the security issue had “always been the sticking point”.

The US-based Duke also admitted he was “devastated” by the legal outcome.

“I’m devastated – not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?” Harry asked.

“I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win.”

– News.com.au