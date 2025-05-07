Advertisement
BBC admits ‘lapse in standards’ over coverage of explosive Harry interview

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Harry gave an explosive interview after losing his court battle. Photo / BBC

  • The BBC admitted a ‘lapse in standards’ in its coverage of Prince Harry’s security interview.
  • The broadcaster failed to challenge claims of an ‘establishment stitch-up’ and omitted the Home Office’s view.
  • Harry expressed devastation over losing his appeal and concerns about bringing his family to the UK.

The BBC has admitted to having had a “lapse in standards” over its coverage of Prince Harry’s interview regarding his security arrangements.

The broadcaster issued a statement after the bombshell half-hour conversation with the Duke of Sussex, which was filmed on Friday in Montecito, just hours after he lost his appeal to overturn the decision to remove his UK police security detail.

During the interview, Harry blamed the decision on an “establishment stitch-up” – a claim that was subsequently reiterated during an interview with former close protection officer Richard Aitch on the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme, Radio 4, the following day.

“The programme covered the latest developments in the story of Prince Harry and his legal case around protection for him and his family in the UK and interviewed former close protection officer Richard Aitch to get a broader understanding of security considerations,” a statement on the BBC‘s website stated afterwards.

“Claims were repeated that the process had been ‘an establishment stitch-up’ and we failed to properly challenge this and other allegations.”

The BBC added: “This case is ultimately the responsibility of the Home Office and we should have reflected their statement. We also should have given the view of Buckingham Palace.

“This was a lapse in our usual high editorial standards.”

The UK Home Office had released a statement after the court’s decision last week, which said it was “pleased” with the outcome.

“We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case. We are delighted with the outcome.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” it read.

“It is our longstanding policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released its own statement, which said: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

In his interview on Friday, Harry told the BBC the court ruling had left him in a position where he “can’t see a world” in which he’d bring Meghan or their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3, “back to the UK at this point”.

He added that “there have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family”, but insisted that he’d “forgiven” them and wanted “reconciliation”.

“There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” Harry said, explaining that the security issue had “always been the sticking point”.

The US-based Duke also admitted he was “devastated” by the legal outcome.

“I’m devastated – not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?” Harry asked.

“I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win.”

– News.com.au

