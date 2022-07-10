Bastille Day: Little French apple galettes

Photo / Jan Bilton

One of the most celebrated dates on the French calendar is the14th of July — the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which signalled the beginning of the French Revolution.

It is a day of leisurely family activities and celebrations. In the evening in Paris, a grand concert takes place and around 11pm the sky explodes with a magnificent firework display which features a different theme each year.

I'm a great devotee of French cuisine and the respect that the French people have for food. So most years my husband and I hold a soirée — either drinks or dinner — for friends on or around the 14th of July.

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line one or two baking trays with baking paper. Using an 10cm diameter bowl or similar, cut out 4 rounds from each pastry sheet. Place on the paper-lined trays. Mix the gin into the jam, then brush the rounds with the jam mix. Peel, core and thinly slice the apples. Place the slices over the pastry circles, overlapping them slightly like scales on a fish. Brush with more jam and sprinkle with the pistachios. Bake for about 25 minutes, until the pastry is crisp and slightly browned around the edges. Excellent served with crème fraiche, whipped cream or ice cream.