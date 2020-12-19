Barack Obama reveals Malia's boyfriend was in quarantine with them

Then US President Barack Obama with his daughter Malia at White House in April 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama has spoken about his time in quarantine with his family - and how he ended up welcoming in Malia's boyfriend.

In an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast, Obama revealed that the pandemic ended up not only bringing the family together under one roof but also adding new people into his home: Malia Obama's boyfriend.

The former president, who has daughters Sasha and Malia with his wife Michelle, did not reveal Malia's boyfriend's name, but explained he had to move in with them while he was stuck in the US because of travel restrictions.

"He's British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up," Obama said.

The 59-year-old dad also admitted he quite likes his daughter's beau: "So we took him in and I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid."

The father of the girls did make a new discovery, which he assumes is something parents of boys have always known: young men can eat a lot.

"The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you've got a son — young men eat," he said. "It's weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent," he added.

Barack Obama delivers remarks with his daughters Sasha (left) and Malia during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in November 2015. Photo / Getty Images

The former president also said it was a "blessing" to have his daughters back home with him.

"It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kinda gone now and they're just back and they love you again and they want to spend time with you and they're funny."

Like lots of families, the activities that entertained them at the start of lockdown didn't last all that long.

"I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us," Obama added.