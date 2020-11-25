Bad buzz: Six women call police, hospitalised after getting too high on hash cookies

Six women in South Australia were hospitalised after they ate cannabis cookies and became so high that they passed out at home during the state's recent lockdown. Photo / 123rf

Officers and South Australian Ambulance crews arrived at a property on Saturday around 9.30pm after one of the women ate a cookie, vomited and called police for help.

Upon arrival, police discovered five other women unconscious on the ground after having consumed the hash cookies.

All six of them were taken to hospital to be treated.

Police later apprehended a 24-year-old man after he had been spotted supplying drugs, finding cannabis at his home nearby.

Officer in charge of Limestone Coast Local Service Area Superintendent Phil Hoff said it was a very serious situation.

"When five people lose consciousness because of something they've consumed it is alarming," he said.

"Our priority was to establish if these cookies had been further distributed to ensure no-one else was at risk, thankfully it appears not.

"Illicit substances are illicit for a reason. This is a timely message to the community to make better choices."

He said investigations were continuing and included scientific analysis of the items seized.