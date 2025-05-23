Rendered bacon fat might feel like a burden, but you should treat it like the liquid gold it is. Especially when you cook a lot of bacon in a gentler way, whether in the oven or in a skillet from a cold start, be sure to stockpile the grease for future uses. Let the fat cool until it’s just warm, rather than hot, then, as shown above, strain through a fine-mesh strainer or coffee filter into a container to keep in the refrigerator or freezer, where it will last for six to 12 months, respectively, according to the FoodKeeper App. Each time you make more bacon, simply add the grease to your existing stash. My colleague Aaron Hutcherson recommends using bacon fat to roast or sauté vegetables. Try adding a spoonful to braised greens or a stew. Or incorporate a few tablespoons into the oil you’re using to fry chicken or potatoes. When it’s BLT season, I like to use the rendered bacon fat to brush onto one side of the bread before broiling to double down on the salty, porky essence of the sandwich.

Citrus zest

Any time you pull out a lemon, lime or orange for a recipe, whether it calls for it or not, the first thing you should be doing is zesting the fruit with a rasp-style grater, such as a Microplane. It’s easier – and safer – to zest a whole fruit rather than one that’s already been halved, juiced or cut into wedges. Citrus peel is packed with essential oils and other volatile (aromatic) compounds, and it can further amplify a dish that already employs the juice. If you don’t end up using the zest right away, you can freeze it in individual 1/2- or 1-teaspoon mounds on a plate or sheet pan and then pack it into a container or bag for long-term storage. Another option: flavoured salt. Briefly dry the zest in a microwave or oven and combine it with a coarse salt and any other herbs or spices you like. Or rub zest into granulated sugar for an upgraded baking staple that would be lovely in a simple shortbread, sugar cookie or pound cake.

Before you use citrus for its juice or flesh, remove the zest to save for other recipes. Photo / The Washington Post

Poultry carcasses

Some of the best broths I’ve ever made have come from picked-over poultry carcasses. I’m still dreaming about the smoked turkey broth that resulted from our restaurant-catered Thanksgiving meal. All you need to do is combine the carcass with some standard aromatics (onions, carrots, celery, garlic or whatever scrappy odds and ends you have) in a stockpot, add enough water just until covered and simmer until the broth reaches a rich golden colour and boasts a robust aroma. (I’m a huge fan of making broth in the Instant Pot to speed up the process, but it can be a tight fit with a whole carcass unless you break it down.) You don’t even have to strip the bones completely – a little meat left on the remains of a whole turkey or chicken, whether store-bought rotisserie or roasted at home, will lend even more flavour. If there’s enough tender meat that falls off as the broth simmers, go ahead and stir it into whatever soup or stew you’re making.

For extra flavour, you can roast or broil the carcass first, but I typically don’t bother. Freeze any carcass you can’t get to right away, then drop it straight in the pot when you’re ready.

Broth is a great way to make use of a leftover chicken carcass. Photo / The Washington Post

Coriander stems

I once took a cooking class in which the instructor told us that the stems were the most flavourful part of coriander, and it stuck with me ever since. If you’re only using the leaves, you’re missing out on a lot – and creating a lot more unnecessary waste. Especially in a sauce or dressing that’s pureed, go ahead and include the entire sprig. If you’re chopping or mincing the coriander, include at least the tender stems, avoiding any thicker or woodier stretches that may be tougher to chew. Not a fan of coriander? The same principles apply to parsley, the stems of which are especially welcome in vegetable broth (see below), thanks to the mellower flavour.

Coriander stems are packed with flavour. Photo / The Washington Post

Vegetable scraps

If there’s one thing I save without fail, it’s vegetable scraps. As instructed in our Scrappy Vegetable Broth recipe, I squirrel away onion ends and skins, potato peels, celery leaves, carrot trimmings and more in a bag in the freezer to make broth when I need it or when the bag threatens to burst, whichever comes first. (Broth freezes well, if you’re not ready to use it right away.) The broth comes together in just half an hour, either on the stovetop or in the Instant Pot.

Spent vanilla beans

Vanilla beans, with their slightly more accessible extract, are a pricey investment. If you’ve taken the plunge and scraped out the seeds for a special ice cream, custard or other dessert, don’t toss the spent beans. Bury them in granulated sugar to create vanilla-scented sugar for baking. Or steep them in simmering sugar and water for a flavoured simple syrup to drizzle over cakes or stir into tea, carbonated water and other beverages.