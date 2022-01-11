A father in Indonesia has raised eyebrows after naming his newborn son (not pictured) "Department of Statistical Communication". Photo / Getty Images

A father in Indonesia has raised eyebrows after naming his newborn son "Department of Statistical Communication".

Slamet "Yoga" Wahyudi, 38, had agreed with his then-pregnant wife that he would be allowed to chose their baby's name if it turned out to be a boy.

When his wife gave birth in December 2020, the civil servant gave his son a rather controversial name which didn't sit well with friends and family.

Wahyudi wanted to pay tribute to his beloved workplace by naming him "Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik" (Department of Statistical Communication).

His wife, Ririn Linda Tunggal Sari, 33, was reportedly on board with the decision, with her husband telling local news site Kompas: "At first it sounded strange, but thank God my wife did not mind."

Not everyone was quite so accepting of the unorthodox name, however, with the couple's friends and family voicing their concerns - including their own parents.

Wahyudi apparently accepted their apprehension in good faith, before ultimately deciding on the 38-character mouthful as his son's name.

However, he has since compromised revealing he will be nicknamed and called "Dinko" in his day to day life.

Wahyudi has worked as a public servant for more than a decade.

He previously worked as a radio announcer but found his true passion in statistical communication.

In New Zealand, nearly a quarter of baby names declined by the Department of Internal Affairs in 2020 featured the word "Royal".

The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages released the rejection list.

Roya Ltee, Royal, Royal-Blue, Royal-Reign, Royalty, Royalty-Rain, Royele-Blue, and Royell are among the 44 names shot down.

The guidelines make sure names don't cause offence, are a reasonable length, and don't resemble an official title or rank.

Nobody tried to call their newborn Covid-19 ... but it would've been rejected anyway, in case it causes offence.

Rejected names 2020

Bishop

Caius-Major

Commodore

Constable

Dukes

Justice

Justus

Kiing

King

Krown-Hayllar

Majesty-Faith

Major

Marley-King

Master

Messiah

Mistah

MyHonour

Nikita-Majesty

Padre

Prince

Princess

Prinz

Queen

Roya Ltee

Royal

Royal-Blue

Royal-Reign

Royalty

Royalty-Rain

Royele-Blue

Royell

Saint

Saint Cali

Sovereign