Back to school business: wholesome baking

Raw date & coconut slice

Makes 20 slices

1/3 cup natural almonds 2½ cups dried dates, soaked for 30 minutes and drained ½ cup pumpkin seeds 1 tsp ginger 1 cup water ½ cup carob powder 2 cups desiccated coconut ¼ cup coconut to sprinkle on top

1. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.

2. Soak almonds in water for 2 hours. Drain and place in kitchen processor. Add 1 cup dates, pumpkin seeds, ½ teaspoon ginger, water and carob. Whizz until almost smooth. Fold through desiccated coconut and press into lined tin. Place in fridge for 30 minutes.

3. For the topping blend the remaining dates and ginger until smooth. Spread on top of the slice, sprinkle with coconut and return to the fridge to chill for 1 hour. Cut into squares.

4. This slice is best kept refrigerated or frozen.

Apricot oat slice

Makes 16 slices

8 fresh apricots, stones removed 1½ cup dried dates ½ cup coconut oil 1 cup shredded coconut 3 cups fine oats ½ cup ground almonds 1 cup gluten-free flour ½ tsp cinnamon

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.

2. Chop the apricots into quarters and place into a medium-sized pot with 2 tablespoons of water. Slowly heat and cook covered for 10 minutes until softened and mushy. Stir to prevent them from sticking. Cool.

3. Soak the dates in 1 cup of boiling water. Allow to cool, drain, reserving ½ cup water.

4. Into a processor, place the dates and water, blitzing until smooth.

5. In a large bowl combine the dates, oil, coconut, oats, almonds, flour and cinnamon, mixing until dough-like. Add a little extra water if needed.

6. Spread half the mixture into the base of your tin, cover with the apricots then top with the remaining dough. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until set and golden. When cold cut into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

Wholemeal banana & bran muffins

Makes 12

1 cup wholemeal flour ½ cup self-raising flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda ¾ cup demerara sugar 1 ½ cups bran 2 medium bananas 1 egg 1½ cup milk 80g butter, melted 2 Tbsp golden syrup

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tin.

2. Into a large bowl place the flours, baking powder and soda, sugar and bran.

3. In another bowl, mash 1½ bananas, egg, milk, butter and golden syrup. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir gently until just combined. Slice the remaining half of the banana for the top.

4. Evenly spoon the mixture into the muffin tin. Place a slice of banana on each top. Bake for 18 minutes until just soft to touch.

5. Serve fresh, with or without butter.

