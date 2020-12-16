Bachelor star Tim Robards divides internet with baby workout video

Tim and his daughter Elle. Photo / Instagram

Former Bachelor Tim Robards has shared lots of gorgeous family snaps since the birth of his daughter Elle with his wife Anna Heinrich in November.

But his latest dad and daughter post has worried some fans, after he uploaded a video working out with his newborn strapped to his chest.

The 38-year-old chiropractor uploaded a sped-up video of his fitness routine on Tuesday, prompting an immediate reaction from fans.

"Sorry I had to unfollow you. What you are doing with your baby makes me so nervous," one follower commented.

"Felt anxious watching it. Way too young," another wrote, while another commenter added: "Not sure if it's the right thing to do with a so young bub!"

"Bad idea," wrote another.

"I love you and Anna … but this I don't."

Another commented, "Terrible to watch".

Tim was quick to respond to the comments reassuring followers, "[The video] was sped up don't worry yourself."

"I didn't actually do them that quick," he added.

Other followers were quick to back him up, saying that Tim is doing an excellent job at parenting.

"So cute. You're doing a great job. She is so adorable, and that hair!" one wrote.

"Little Elle would get a rougher ride in her stroller or car for god's sake," another added.

Tim didn't seem to take the criticism to heart, adding a lighthearted caption to the post.

"We did 50 chins, 50 dips … in 12 mins," he began.

"Elle bet me I couldn't do it so we chipped away 2 at a time with the clock counting down … I'm sure she was gaining weight as we trained," Tim joked.

Tim and Anna welcomed Elle to the world with an Instagram post on November 14.

"Introducing the newest addition to our family, Elle Robards," Anna wrote.

Tim shared several sweet family photos on social media, saying he's "fallen in love twice all over again".

"I've fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!! I just love, love, love our little Elle Robards," he wrote.

He added: "How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero … what a woman!!"

Tim and Anna met on The Bachelor Australia in 2013 and married in Italy in 2018.