A South Auckland mother has been left “disturbed” after discovering what she believes to be live bugs inside a newly opened tin baby formula.
The Aptamil product was bought last Thursday at Chemist Warehouse’s Takanini store and carried an expiry date of June 20, 2027.
Danone, the French multinational companybehind Aptamil, told the Herald it had stringent quality and safety processes in place and considered it “unlikely that an insect can remain alive in a sealed can in a low oxygen, low moisture environment”.
The company had not received any similar reports from the same batch and was investigating the complaint.
Jenny Bishop, New Zealand Food Safety’s acting deputy director general, said it was working to establish the facts but there was “no evidence, at this stage, of a wider food safety issue”.