Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner’s charity event over the weekend.

The pair were photographed at the One805 charity fundraiser at the Yellowstone star’s Santa Barbara estate in California.

But one moment from the event raised eyebrows when a video shared to social media showed the Duchess of Sussex experiencing an awkward moment on stage with one of the organisers.

Does anyone know what event this is or when?

Was it from the recent IG in Dusseldorf?



There are so many cringe moments in this video 🫣🫣😖😖😂😂@Knesix @barristerlawusa



(This was a screengrab frm another platform…looks to be frm Instagram but can’t find the original post) pic.twitter.com/rJa3QyNn0K — Atiqah Aryani (@atiqah_aryani) September 23, 2023

The clip shows a woman with a microphone walking towards the Sussexes, when Meghan attempts to take the microphone from her, presumably to speak to the crowd.

However, the woman does not let go of the microphone and continues across the stage opposite Meghan.

Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) of the faux pas has since gathered countless comments.

“That’s so embarrassing to see,” one read, while another noted, “It’s the fact she assumed, despite presumably knowing there was no plan for her to speak.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf . Photo / Getty Images

Another revealed they had “second-hand embarrassment” from watching the awkward clip.

Costner’s event, One805LIVE!, was held to raise funds for the charity, which offers financial and mental health support for Santa Barbara first responders.

And the Sussexes weren’t the only A-listers in attendance - talk show queen Oprah Winfrey also made an appearance.

Harry and Meghan reunited with the host two years after their bombshell interview with the talk show host, sharing a few jokes together.

Harry and Meghan sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

The three of them appeared to be on good terms, years after their post-Megxit revelations in the 2021 interview, during which they claimed one of the royals had questioned what the colour of Prince Archie’s skin would be.

The chat aired on March 8, 2021, with Prince Philip in hospital due to a heart condition. Just a month later, he passed away.

Maroon 5 performed at the event, with Costner speaking to the crowd and making a not-so-subtle reference to his property worth millions that’s made headlines following his complicated divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

“Now, I get asked a lot by my friends who have no manners, ‘Kev, what’s this place [property] cost? What’s it worth?’ And I can just simply tell you on a day like today, it’s worth every penny,” he said.

“It’s a place [where] I’ve had a lot of good luck in my life, and I’ve tried to not throw up a wall around it, so thank you for coming.”

Baumgartner was initially meant to host alongside Costner, but the actor was left with solo hosting duties after their split in May.