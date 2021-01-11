Australian woman defends string bikini after social media backlash

A NSW woman has clapped back at critics who claim her bikini is "too small" for the beach.

Jordan Hartley, 26, shared a video of herself having a post-swim shower at the beach wearing a string two-piece.

The Newcastle woman quickly drew criticism for her outfit, with some claiming it was "hardly worth wearing".

But Hartley has responded to the online trolls, saying no one has a right to comment on women's bodies.

The social media furore began on New Year's Day when she shared a video to TikTok of herself enjoying a beach shower in a floral bikini.

But despite wishing followers a Happy New Year, her post was quickly criticised.

"May as well wear nothing," one wrote.

"What is even the point of putting a piece of string on?" another asked.

Many defending Jordan and stating she should be allowed to wear 'what she wants' in 2021. Photo / Instagram/JordanHartley

"Just one sneeze and it's gone," one person smirked.

Hartley – who runs a meal prep company as well as an OnlyFans account – was quick to respond to the backlash in a separate video which shared one of the nasty comments she had received.

"Honestly ladies that looks disgusting," the comment read. "Women aren't women anymore, they're trying to be men. Where is the feminist women that respect themselves?"

In response, Hartley who has 120,000 followers on TikTok and 23,000 on Instagram – wrote: "Here to point out and shout it louder, comments like this are not okay.

"You do not have the right to comment on other women's bodies. Women should stick together, no matter what we look like."

She signed off with a love heart and a praying hands emoji.

Jordan was forced to respond online after someone wrote a really nasty comment about her body. Photo / TikTok/JordanHartley

The video caused a flurry of support, with many defending Hartley and stating she should be allowed to wear what she wants in 2021.

"Tell her to get back in their cave," one stated.

"That's a body to be proud of," another person wrote.

"I see no problem with a woman doing what she wants if she's happy," someone else added.

Others speculated the commenters were jealous or stupid, telling Hartley she should ignore her critics.

"Men have been commenting on women's bodies for too long," one person fumed.

"Block that negative energy," someone else suggested.

Hartley appears to not have let it get her down, continuing to share bikini-clad photos and videos to both her Instagram and TikTok pages.

Jordan Hartley from Newcastle, NSW has copped backlash after wearing this string bikini to the beach. Photo / Instagram/JordanHartley

In a video shared on Sunday she can be seen wearing a green G-string bottom with a pink triangle top, happily dancing to rap music.

Some labelled the bikini was so tiny, she 'may as well wear nothing'. Photo / TikTok/JordanHartley

In a separate post, she wears yellow string bottoms with a red bandeau top and writes she's "excited" for the year ahead.

Hartley was contacted for further comment.