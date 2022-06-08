What’s on Jacinda Ardern’s agenda ahead of a chat with the Aussie Prime Minister, could we see a second Covid booster? And fire in Auckland’s second tallest tower in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What’s on Jacinda Ardern’s agenda ahead of a chat with the Aussie Prime Minister, could we see a second Covid booster? And fire in Auckland’s second tallest tower in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Some of KFC's biggest Australian fans have blasted the iconic fast food chain after it admitted it was supplementing cabbage for lettuce in its burgers due to supply demands.

The iconic chain alerted customers to its lettuce shortage this week by posting a menu update on its website.

According to KFC's statement, recent flooding events in Queensland and NSW have been to blame and it could impact burgers like the popular Zinger.

Consumers in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and Tasmania were advised they may have a "temporary blend" of lettuce and cabbage in their meals to make up for the shortage.

What lies beneath this crispy chicken? Photo / Supplied

Faithful customers questioned the move, with one admitting they would have to "rethink my whole meal".

"The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There's four or five other things I would eat before cabbage. Its such a weird choice," one person tweeted.

"Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.

“Let them eat cabbage” is the new leaf-motive for a healthy KFC Australia menu😄 — Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) June 7, 2022

Global news outlets have also taken notice of the hairy predicament Down Under. US news outlet CNN and its syndicated European branches tweeted about the shortages, attracting several comments from sympathetic followers.

The Malaysian Reserve reported Aussies were "clucking mad" over the lettuce-cabbage switch.

Those who don't want cabbage on their Zinger can customise their chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe.

"We've hit a bit of an Iceberg and are currently experiencing some lettuce supply chain disruptions," KFC said on its website.

"We're working with our multiple suppliers to provide them with support, but we do expect disruptions to continue in the coming days.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused. We appreciate you all being Little Gems as we work to get things back to normal ASAP."

Since the floods, grocery prices in Australia have increased as one woman saw a single iceberg lettuce costing AUD$12 and a punnet of blueberries seen at AUD$20 in a Queensland IGA supermarket.

Supermarket chain Woolworths provided its customers with a seasonal update, advising them it was also experiencing a slight disruption with some vegetables including Lebanese cucumbers, kale, fresh herbs, zucchini, beans, tomatoes, capsicum, berries, broccoli and spinach.

"We're still seeing sporadic supply across kale, silverbeet and Asian veg due to the QLD and NSW floods – this should improve over the coming weeks," the website reads.