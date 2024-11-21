An Australia influencer and mummy blogger who is under police investigation for allegedly drugging her daughter to win followers and donations had previously claimed her own life-threatening kidney disease was “healed by God”.
The mum-of-four built an online following of more than one million by sharing details of what she said was her child’s life-threatening brain tumour.
Australian media reported that hospital staff raised the alarm after noticing the mother was giving information to her followers that did not match the treatment her child was receiving.
Health authorities raised concerns of a possible Munchausen syndrome by proxy case.
Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a psychological disorder in which a caregiver deliberately harms a child to make them - or present them - as being unwell.
Now, The Australian has reported that five years ago the same woman was filmed telling a church congregation in Queensland that her stage 5 chronic kidney disease had been cured “through the healing power of God”.
According to The Australian, the woman claimed she had to have dialysis three times a week and would require a kidney transplant.
“Something amazing happened. (The pastor) was asked to pray for someone … with kidney pains … and specifically someone on dialysis and in need of a kidney transplant,” she said on a now-deleted video shared on the church’s social media.