Australian dad's reaction to gender reveal goes viral

Aussie father fails to hide disappointment at gender reveal party. Video / TikTok

An Australian dad-to-be could not hide his disappointment at the gender reveal party for his future child.

When the couple, who are expecting a child, pop a balloon to reveal the sex of their child using coloured confetti, the man reacts with obvious disappointment at the pink colours that appear.

His reaction, which was uploaded to TikTok, has since gone viral.

The man could not hide his reaction. Photo / matthb92/TikTok

In the video, he can be seen throwing the remainder of the black balloon to the ground and even appears to swear before the video ends.

TikTok users called his reaction "priceless" and wondered whether he stopped to think about what his daughter will think when she sees the video years from now.

"Imagine your kid seeing this when she's older," one person commented.

"Someone wanted a boy," someone else said.

Other TikTok users said "at least he is honest", which is objectively quite a low bar to set for someone's reaction to anything, let alone a gender reveal.

"At least he is honest, every man wants a boy if you already have a girl," one TikTok user commented.

"Unlucky bro ... better luck next time," another said.